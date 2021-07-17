Detroit Mercy gets grant to create cybersecurity institute

FILE – This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, July 2, 2021, according to a cybersecurity researcher whose company was responding to the incident. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The Defense department has awarded a $1.12-million grant to the University of Detroit Mercy to establish a cybersecurity institute.

The regional-based cybersecurity consortium will be led by the university and include other academic institutions in southeastern Michigan. The University of Arizona will be a research partner.

Officials at the University of Detroit Mercy say the Metro-Detroit Regional Vehicle Cybersecurity Institute will be designed to expand and enhance the cybersecurity engineering workforce through an applied curriculum.

The institute will build on existing relationships with the automotive industry and government partners to provide students with valuable real-world experience, school officials said.