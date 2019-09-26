Detroit Metro launches facial recognition technology for international travelers

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Metropolitan Airport is now using face comparison technology for international arrivals.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched Simplified Arrival at DTW on September 25th to match travelers to their travel document using biometric matching.
CBP built a face biometric matching service to include face comparison technology during exit, entry and other passenger services.
Face comparison technology reduces the risk of someone using lost or stolen travel documents to enter or exit the United States.
The technology also lets officers focus on the traveler interview instead of administrative tasks.
“United States Citizens that do not wish to have their photograph taken can request alternative means of processing,” says a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.
CBP will delete photographs of U.S. citizens collected through the Simplified Arrival process within 12 hours.
