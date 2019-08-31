ROMULUS, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier this month customs officials at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport found armor in a passengers luggage and evidence of illegal weapons at his U.S. home.
The passenger on a flight from Beijing had undeclared ballistic armor and other tactical gear in his luggage. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also discovered evidence that the traveler had a significant number of illegal high capacity magazine weapons and “bump-stock” devices.
Based on these findings, authorities were able to search the traveler’s U.S. residence which resulted in discovering a significant number of firearms and other regulated items.
Officers determined the passenger would not be allowed into the United States and made him go back to China.
Detroit Metro rejects traveler with body armor
