LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit branch of the NAACP announced that State Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) will receive the Great Expectations Award.

Anthony will receive the award for her work as a member of the Lansing NAACP, helping to re-establish the Central Michigan University branch as well as introducing the CROWN Act.

The representative will be honored at the Freedom Fund Dinner in Detroit on May 1.

The CROWN Act would expand state law that recognizes hair as a part of a person’s race, making it illegal to discriminate against certain hair textures and styles, such as braids, dreadlocks and twists, that have been historically associated with race.

I’m honored to receive an award from an organization with such a storied history. The Detroit NAACP has won so many pivotal victories in the fight against discrimination in our state for now over a hundred years, and yet there’s still so much work to be done. It’s our collective responsibility to continue the fight against the forces of complacency, bias and prejudice that stand in the way of a more equitable, free and just society for all.” State Rep. Sarah Anthony

The U.S. House of Representatives also passed its own version of the CROWN Act. State Rep.

Anthony’s version is waiting for a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

Other honorees at the Freedom Fund Dinner include:

Judge Cynthia Stephens, formerly of the Michigan Court of Appeals, who will receive the Ida B. Wells award.

Christian Smalls, president of Amazon Labor Union, who will also receive a Great Expectations Award.

Gary Torgow, chairman of Huntington Bank, who will receive the James Weldon Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets for the Freedom Fund Dinner can be purchased here.