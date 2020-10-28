Detroit NAACP to watch polling locations for voter intimidation

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit NAACP branch says that its members and area attorneys will monitor polls across the city and state on Election Day for instances of voter intimidation or voter suppression.

The group said that if any such efforts are seen, or if any voters feel threatened by gun-carrying individuals “watching” the polls, police and prosecutors will be contacted.

They point to President Donald Trump’s encouragement of a far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by” and his calls for an army of “poll watchers” to keep tabs on polling places as reasons to be vigilant.

Other voting rights advocates around the U.S. have similar concerns heading into next Tuesday’s presidential election.