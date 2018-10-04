Michigan

Detroit officer collapses at scene of robbery investigation

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 08:16 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 08:17 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say a Detroit police officer collapsed at the scene of shooting and stabbing investigation after possibly coming in contact with horse tranquilizer.
  
The Detroit News reports police responded Wednesday night after a man was robbed, shot and stabbed. Police say the man had horse tranquilizers and when a hazardous materials crew responded to make sure the drug was cleaned up an officer fainted. No one else was sickened.
  
WDIV-TV reports the wounded man had walked into a store after being attacked. WXYZ-TV reports the HAZMAT crew removed material from the store.
  
The newspaper says the officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say the wounded man was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.
  
A detailed description of the suspect or suspects wasn't immediately released by police.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local