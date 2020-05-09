Detroit officer leaves hospital after month-long battle with COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– After recovering from COVID-19 for 29 days at Sparrow Hospital, Detroit Police Officer Ethan Grant took his first steps out on Saturday afternoon.

It was a long and tough road to recovery, but he didn’t fight the virus alone. Officers from his police department even organized a parade for him on May 1st to lift his spirits.

And while doctors and nurses took care of him in Lansing, his wife Lisa also battled the virus at their home in Webberville. They kept in touch via phone and video calls, always looking forward to their first day home together.

“I keep feeling like I’m gonna start crying and I haven’t yet, so I know it’s gonna hit probably when I see him,” Lisa said before seeing him for the first time in a month.

Although the Grants spent their 32nd wedding anniversary apart earlier this week, Lisa says the timing for his return home couldn’t be better.

“31 years ago our daughter was born, the day before Mother’s Day,” she says, “so it’s always been a special holiday. And now with him coming home the day before mother’s day it just makes that holiday so much better.”

The couple plans to take it easy and fully recover at home with the help of family and friends.

“We’re just very very thankful for all of the love and support that we have received over the past month and I know it’ll continue for the next few weeks as we continue to heal.”