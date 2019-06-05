Detroit suburb bans gay conversion therapy
Under the new ban, violators will be guilty of a municipal civil infraction
HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit suburb says it has become the first city in Michigan to ban gay conversion therapy.
Huntington Woods City Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to ban the practice.
Gay conversion therapy aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Under the new ban, violators will be guilty of a municipal civil infraction.
Conversion therapy “is a hateful and fundamentally flawed practice that is counter to everything that this city stands for,” says Commissioner Joe Rozell who introduced the ordinance.
State Democrats Rep. Yousef Rabhi of Ann Arbor and Sen. Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak have introduced legislation that would ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth. However, Republican majorities in both chambers oppose a ban.
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have banned it.
