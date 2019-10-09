Detroit teen, 16, charged in slaying of her newborn

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) – A 16-year-old Detroit girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her newborn earlier this year.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says the teen is being charged as a juvenile and faces an Oct. 25 pretrial hearing at a juvenile detention center.

Prosecutors say the girl gave birth Feb. 21 in the bathroom of an apartment on the city’s eastside.

The newborn was stabbed multiple times, wrapped in a towel and placed in a purse. The purse was hidden in a bedroom closet. Police found the newborn’s body the following day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar