Rain falls on Comerica Park during a weather delay for a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 6:20 p.m., the Detroit Tigers Twitter released a photo with the caption “Shocking.”

In the photo, you can see lightning strike in the horizon of Comerica Park, with a background of a blue and pink sky.

See for yourself.