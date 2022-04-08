DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Opening Day at Comerica Park!

In the past few years, COVID-19 has altered how baseball fans could truly experience the game.

Now that cases are on the decline, there’s a new approach to this season.

To kick off the season, the Detroit Tigers are welcoming visitors to Comerica Park for their matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

To make things more exciting, the stands are open to the full capacity of 41,083.

From the pre-party outside the arena, to all the activities inside, things are back in full force.

Officials expect a full-house for the Tigers’ first game of the season.

As of Friday morning, there were only standing room tickets available.

Last year, tickets were limited with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

This year, the park is not requiring masks or vaccinations, but they are asking people to keep social distancing in mind when possible.

If you are feeling sick, officials do recommend getting a COVID-19 test before entering the stadium.

Today’s game against the Chicago White Sox is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

The first 10,000 fans in the venue will receive a 2022 season schedule magnet.

Above all, officials say they want everyone to have a good time.