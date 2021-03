Detroit Tigers’ JaCoby Jones reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

DETROIT (WLNS) — If you’ve been waiting to go watch the Detroit Tigers in-person, now is your chance.

Tickets go on sale Thursday with the opening day set for April 1.

The ticket sale comes amid the announcement last week that outdoor stadium capacity restrictions would be relaxed.

That means that outdoor arenas, including the Detroit Tigers’ Comerica Park can seat 20% of their capacity.