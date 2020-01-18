Detroit to resume control of city demolition program by July

This Dec. 5, 2019, photo shows the Detroit skyline. An Associated Press analysis finds that Detroit tops the list of cities that will be hardest to count in the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit demolition program that depended on $263 million in federal money to help demolish thousands of vacant houses is moving to city control.

By July 1, the program will shift fully to city oversight, according to Mayor Mike Duggan’s office. Federal dollars have been administered for the past six years by the Detroit Land Bank and Detroit Building Authority.

The last of that money is being spent. About 19,000 vacant houses have been demolished in Detroit since 2014. Duggan says LaJuan Counts will lead the city’s new demolition department.