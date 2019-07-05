Detroit Zoo hosting work of renowned wildlife photographer

FILE–In this Aug. 23, 2004, file photo, elephant keeper Mary Wulff keeps the attention of Wanda, an Asian elephant, who is undergoing a whirlpool bath at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, Mich. A new children’s book immortalizes Wanda and Winky, former Detroit Zoo elephants who moved to California to live out their final years. […]

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Zoo is hosting an exhibition of the work of a renowned wildlife photographer.

The Detroit Zoological Society is presenting “Thomas D. Mangelsen – A Life in the Wild ” that’s scheduled to run until Sept. 10 at the zoo in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak.

The 40 photographs are located in the exhibit gallery in the Ford Education Center and the exhibition, which is free with zoo admission, will be open during regular zoo hours. Included in the exhibition is “Polar Dance,” a photo of two wild polar bears appearing to waltz in the Arctic.

Mangelsen was named the 2011 Conservation Photographer of the Year by Nature’s Best Photography, placing his work in the permanent collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.