DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The Mayor of Detroit has contracted COVID-19, according to his personal social media.

Mayor Mike Duggan took to Facebook where he announced his positive COVID-19 test.

He told the community that after two years the virus caught up to him. Duggan wrote that he woke up with a bad cough, and took a COVID-19 take-home test that came back negative.

On Sunday morning, the cough persisted and he took another COVID-19 take-home test that came back positive.

He told his Facebook followers he was glad he took the booster shot because his symptoms are mild.

“I’ll be working full-time from home on zoom until the doctors clear me to return to in-person meetings. If you haven’t gotten your booster, I encourage you to do that. When you get that positive COVID result, it’s a great relief to know you’re likely protected from serious symptoms.” Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit

Michigan has seen COVID-19 cases decline within the last several weeks.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, or if you would like to find a vaccination center near you visit: How Do I Find a COVID-19 Vaccine? | CDC.