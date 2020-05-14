Detroit’s Mo Pop music festival cancelled due to COVID-19

DETROIT – Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Mo Pop Twitter account.

The music festival was scheduled to take place on July 25-26 at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne.

Event organizers tweeted on Thursday that the festival has been canceled to protect the health and safety of fans, staff, performers and vendors.

Officials said Mo Pop pass holders have the option to transfer their pass to the 2021 show or receive a full refund. Individuals who purchased tickets at a free outlet will need to return to that outlet to receive a refund. Visit Mo Pop’s website here for more information.

The 2020 festival would have been the show’s eighth year in Detroit. Artists like Khalid, The 1975 and Doja Cat were scheduled to play at the event.