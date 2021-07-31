DeWitt Charter Township warns of several recent home invasions

DEWITT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township Police responded to several complaints of breaking and entering into homes Friday evening when it was still light out.

The break-ins happened in several areas, including DeWitt Rd and Clark Rd, Airport Rd and Howe Rd, and Turner Rd and State Rd.

Based on some video footage and witness information, the suspects are believed to be three or four black men in their late teens or early twenties. It’s believed they’re driving an older Chevy Impala (2000-2004,) possibly gray, with round taillights.

Generic photo of a 2004 Chevy Impala from the DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page

According to the complaints, they’ve been pulling backward into driveways and then going into the house.

In one case, a homeowner was at home during the break-in and they told him they were looking to mow lawns.

Photo of one suspected home break-in suspect -Courtesy-DeWitt Charter Township Facebook

The police are asking you to call 911 immediately if you see anything meeting the descriptions above.