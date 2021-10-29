DeWitt parent sues school district over mask policy

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A DeWitt parent is suing the district for a masking policy that he says was not implemented properly.

For Adam Holland, this all started when his 5th grader at Herbison Woods Elementary got in trouble for having his mask below this nose.

Earlier this week, Holland submitted a lengthy 22-page complaint against the district, school board, and superintendent.

“I don’t think I would pursue anything if they adhere to the channels. That’s the fundamental question thats at hand and I’m seeking,” said Holland. “If you want to have a policy in place, you need to do it the proper way.”

As for DeWitt Public Schools, the superintendent said in an email that the district declines to comment due to the case being in litigation.

The district will continue its “Stay In School” plans that were sent to parents back in August.