LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An off-duty DeWitt police officer that followed a Black teenager that was delivering newspapers now faces felony charges from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

On January 14, 2021, officer Chad Vorce twice drew his firearm while off duty and outside of his jurisdiction.

Vorce was caught on recorded saying “I thought it was him because he fits the same description, black hoodie… Fricken black guy.”

On a recording of an MSP trooper, you can hear him repeat what Vorce said.

”He told the kid right to his face, when I see a Black guy, you know I think you’re doing stuff like this,” said the trooper.

Vorce then threatened to shoot the teen after the teen put his car in reverse.

“He just tried to ram me!” Vorce said. “He’s trying to ram me! I’m going to go shots fired if he does it again!” Vorce said on the 9-1-1 call.

A witness statement says that Vorce threatened to shoot the teen, who was identified as Alexander Hamilton.

