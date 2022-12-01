DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple charges have been filed against the former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese’s St. Francis Retreat Center for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County on seven charges.

Rosenberg has been charged with the following:

Three counts of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony;

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony;

One count of Larceny over $20,000, a 10-year-felony;

One count of Perjury, a 15-year-felony, and;

One count of False Pretenses over $100,000, a 20-year-felony.

Nessel alleges Rosenberg took approximately $830,000 from the three priests and used the money to fund his charitable foundation, FaithFirst.

At the retreat center in DeWitt where Rosenberg was the director there are apartments that houses retired Catholic priests.

Nessel said two of the priests lived in the apartments until they died, and one of the priest still lives at the retreat center.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 15.