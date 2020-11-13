DeWitt restaurant Fiesta Cherra shuts down due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt restaurant Fiesta Cherra will close down until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant posted the following message on their Facebook page:

“Dear costumers, due to a recent check/test of COVID-19 that was solicited to its employees, today it was detected that there was a positive case, and for the safety and for the health of every other employee and of our customers, we have taken the decision to close the restaurant until further notice.

“It is also recommended that our customers take safety measures. If they went any times between Sunday, Nov. 8 up until Thursday, Nov.12, they should take the necessary steps to be checked up as well. Please share the information.”