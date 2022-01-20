DeWitt School Board President passes away

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — A somber announcement from DeWitt Public Schools is leaving the community a bit more bare than before.

DPS School Board President Craig Kahler passed away yesterday after contracting COVID-19.

Kahler had worked with DPS for 10 years, starting off as a public finance officer and then graduating to helping schools throughout Michigan obtain bonds.

“DeWitt is immeasurably better because of Craig and his passing is a tremendous loss that will be felt throughout the community,” said a DPS Facebook post.