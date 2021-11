DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a retail fraud case.

The subject in the photo below allegedly removed a bottle of tequila from a display case at a Marathon Station and left the store without paying for it on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Police are asking anyone with information to call DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.