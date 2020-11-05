DeWitt Township Police Officer Bill Darnell dies from COVID-19 complications

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township Police Officer Bill Darnell unexpectedly passed away last night from COVID-19 complications.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we share with you the death of a beloved member of our community and Police Department,” the DeWitt Township Police Department said. “One of our Officers, Sergeant Bill Darnell, unexpectedly passed away last night from complications of the coronavirus. His passing represents an enormous personal loss to each and every one of us. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his wife, three children and the entire Darnell family.”

Darnell was awarded the “Beyond the Call of Duty” award in 2018.

While responding to a domestic violence call in 2008, Darnell was shot multiple times but continued protecting the individual in danger. Darnell needed serveal surgeries and spent an extended period of time in the hospital.