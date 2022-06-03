DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Department of Natural Resources has warned a black bear has been spotted in the Wacousta area and may be heading down the Looking Glass River towards DeWitt Township.

DeWitt Township sent out the warning on its Facebook page along with some tips for safety.

The DNR says that the bear is likely a young male looking for new territory. However, they said black bears are not naturally aggressive and are afraid of humans.

Removing things they can eat like bird feeders, pet food, and trash will help the bear not associate people with food, the DNR said.

“At this point, it is not a threat to people or pets and the DNR is monitoring its movements and behavior,” DeWitt Township said.

If anyone wants to report a sighting, they can call the Rose Lake Field Office at 517-641-4092.