DeWitt’s Nick Flegler commits to Air Force, following in his family’s footsteps

DeWitt wide receiver Nick Flegler followed in his family’s footsteps by announcing his commitment to the Air Force Academy, on July 30, 2021.

DeWitt, Mich. (WLNS) – Nick Flegler started playing football when he was a freshman at DeWitt. Fast Forward three years later and the wide receiver/defensive back has committed to play football for the Air Force Academy next year.

“Back in freshman year, Tyler Holtz was the one that convinced me to play football and he’s the reason I am where I am today and all the seniors from last year and years before that have coached me up,” Flegler said.

Flegler admitted he felt like ‘a chicken running around with his head cut off’, when he first started playing football. But his play on the field over the years has led him to follow in his family’s footsteps.

“Both my grandpas were in the Army, my dad was a Marine, and my uncle was in the Air Force,” Flegler said. “April is when I got the offer. Right when I got it, my parents, were extremely excited for me because it’s a huge offer and a great honor to go to a prestigious school like that.”

With his commitment, Flegler becomes the second wide receiver in DeWitt’s 2022 Class to announce his commitment. Back in June, Tommy McIntosh committed to Wisconsin. A couple of years ago, Flegler thought college soccer was going to be in his future, but as his love for the game faded, his love for football grew to new heights.

“It makes me smile whenever I can be on the field, making a play, being near the ball, being with my friends. It’s just a great sport,” Flegler said.

A key reason his love for the game grew is due to the success the Panthers have had on the field. Flegler was a key part in DeWitt’s state title run in 2020, which included him hauling in a touchdown in the first half of the Div. 3 state championship versus River Rouge. A play so nice we had to know what he was thinking when he caught it.

“I was just hoping my knees stayed up and that I was in the endzone because I knew our linemen were not going to be happy about going down for a First & Goal,” Flegler said.