Dick Allen, former Michigan State lawmaker and founder of DALMAC bike ride dies at 88

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dick Allen, a former Michigan State Representative, State Senator and founder of the Dick Allen Lansing to the Mackinac Bridge ride (DALMAC) has died at 88.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we bring the very sad news of the Passing of our Legend Dick Allen,” DALMAC said on Facebook.

The DALMAC is a bike ride that takes place every year on labor day. Bikers ride from Lansing to Mackinaw City. The ride aims to promote the “fun of bicycling and sharing the roads,” and to show Allen’s constituents that bikes and cars can share the road, the DALMAC website says.

The 2022 DALMAC will be the 51st ride since the ride’s founding in 1971. It is currently one of the country’s longest-running multi-day bike tours.

Allen also served two terms in the Michigan State House and Michigan State Senate as a Republican.