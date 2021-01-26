Did Governor Whitmer ask her former health director to resign? The question she refuses to answer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Did Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ask her former health director to resign? We still don’t know.

On Friday, January 22 now-former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon announced on Twitter he was resigning his post in the Whitmer Administration.

Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration. It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter. — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 22, 2021

It was a move Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer immediately responded too, by immediately appointing Elizabeth Hertel, the Senior Chief Deputy Director for Administration for MDHHS, as his replacement.

“Elizabeth Hertel has dedicated her career to protecting Michiganders’ public health, and she is uniquely prepared to lead MDHHS as we continue working together to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement announcing the appointment.

What the governor has yet to answer, is if the former head of MDHHS, left on his own accord, or if it was a move she asked to happen. When speaking with reporters during a Monday press conference, the governor not only refused to answer whether she had asked for Gordon to resign once but twice when asked later during the same news conference by 6 News sister station reporter Rick Albin.

When speaking with the governor this morning, 6 News capitol correspondent Tim Skubick raised the issue for the third time, and again, the governor did not give an answer.

Skubick: “All the governors I’ve covered over the years, each one of them individually, have had a tremendous problem, conceding that they hired people they didn’t want to have around. Can you explain to me why governors can’t admit ya know what? We just need to move on. It wasn’t the right choice, and we turn the page. Why can’t governors say that?”

Whitmer: ” Ya know what Tim because I think It’s so important that people know, we have been fortunate to have some incredible leaders um, it has been a grueling couple of year, and we have seen across the country, that it takes a toll, and having some change in administration isn’t something unusual, it doesn’t mean there is some big story behind it, it is what happens, and we’re very fortunate that we have someone like Elizabeth Hertel, who can step into the role and help us navigate the next steps of COVID. I’m really grateful for Robert Gordon he worked incredibly hard. I know that everyone is looking for more there, but there’s just not more there. We’re going to keep moving forward.”

Skubick: “Well then with all due respect, then just tell me I didn’t ask him to resign?”

Whitmer: “You know what Tim, I’m sure you can understand, that all the different employment relationships, sometimes you can’t share every little detail of every conversation that you’ve had”

You can view the full conversation on the matter, in the video above.