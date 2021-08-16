Did last week’s storms knock out your power? You may be eligible for $25

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. The Biden administration is taking steps to protect the country’s electric system from cyberattacks through a new 100-day initiative combining federal government agencies and private industry. The initiative was announced in April by the Energy Department. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Severe storms rolled through much of mid and lower Michigan last week, putting hundreds of thousands of people out of power.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, 67,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers were still without power.

If you’re one of those people, you might qualify for a $25 credit.

Both DTE Energy and Consumers Energy met the Michigan Public Service Commission’s threshold for “catastrophic conditions,” meaning more than 10% of customers were affected by power outages, Matt Helms, the public information officer for the MPSC told our media partner MLive.

Under those circumstances, utility companies have more time to repair damages. Customers have to be out of power for 120 hours to get a $25 credit.

In non-catastrophic incidents, a customer has to be out for more than 16 hours to get a credit.

Customers must fill out a form apply for the credits. DTE Energy customers can find the form here. Consumer customers can find the form here.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking the utility companies to voluntarily credit those who were affected by the outages and to increase the credit to those dealing with the outages.

Nessel has made this argument before. In 2019, she wrote a letter to to the former Chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) saying utility companies should make the outage credit automatic and should increase the outage credit, among other things.