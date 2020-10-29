Did you miss the ‘Making It Count’ town hall? Here’s some of the highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Wednesday night at WLNS, Michigan Attorney General and Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson came to do a ‘Making It Count’ town hall.

The town hall was put on to answer some last minute questions from voters about absentee ballots, voting in-person and everything Election Day.

There were many different topics but here are some of the higlights…

Many viewers submitted questions about if their ballot isn’t counted… Benson says you can easily track your ballot here, if you have concerns.

On an absentee ballot envelope…”if the signature is missing or it doesn’t match the signature we have on file we can’t validate your identity, now clerks are required to contact the voter in that scenario,” said Benson.

Michigan is one of the few states that allows early voters to actually change their vote. “Up until Monday you can go to your township or city clerks office and fill out a form and essential request that your original vote be spoiled or thrown out,” said Benson.

You can also change from absentee voting to in-person. All you have to do is bring your absentee ballot to your local precinct on Election Day and surrender it. Then you will get an in person ballot.

Earlier this month, Benson banned openly carrying firearms at the polls. Tuesday, a judge blocked that ruling.

Depending on your polling location, you might already be prohibited from bringing a gun.

“Any place where a gun cannot be, whether that’s concealed or open carry, the law remains the same and you will not be able to bring a gun into any of those polling locations that you stated are in a school or a church or stadium or anything specifically that is already into law,” said Nessel.

