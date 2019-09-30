Did you miss the MSU Band’s supersized halftime show? Here it is!

The Michigan State University Marching Band is known for intricate, exciting halftime shows.

This past Saturday’s show was 150 years in the making and raised the bar for future halftime shows.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the MSU Band so alumni bandmembers were invited to play for the homecoming show.

And the bandmembers came back to campus in force.

The 300 current MSU bandmembers were joined on the field by nearly 900 alumni bandmembers to create a spectacle never seen on the Spartan Stadium field.

Enjoy the show!