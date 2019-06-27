Discover Michigan History Center’s free Family History Day event

The Michigan History Center is helping residents discover and share family stories.
The Barbara J. Brown Family History Day is a fun and free event on Saturday, July 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m that encourages visitors to research their own family history.
The hands-on genealogy activities inspire people to share and preserve family history for generations to come.
Family History Day is the place to explore resources such as the Archives of Michigan.
Kids can learn beginner-level research skills through hands-on activities, and everyone can dive into Ancestry.com and other family history research sites for free to learn about their own family’s history.
