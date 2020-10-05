Disney Bloggers raise money for laid-off park workers

Orlando, Florida (WLNS) — Due to Disney making mass layoffs, a couple of bloggers for the theme park have raised money for a local food bank that could help workers in need.
Sarah and Tom Bricker raised $40,000 for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.”
During the pandemic, the food bank has distributed 300,000 meals per day.

