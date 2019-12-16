Diversion program announced for youth in some criminal cases

DETROIT (AP) – The Wayne County prosecutor’s office is working with a community-based nonprofit on an alternative to charging children and teenagers with minor property damage, theft, simple assault and similar offenses.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says young people will meet with authorities and victims of their crimes as part of the “Talk It Out” juvenile diversion program to develop solutions short of formal charges.

Counseling and other services could be part of those solutions.The Wayne County Dispute Resolution Center is partnering with the prosecutor’s office on the program which was announced Monday.

A juvenile will only be considered for acceptance once in the program.