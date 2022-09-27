LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican challenger for governor Tudor Dixon and running mate Shane Hernandez held a press conference Tuesday at the State Capitol. They introduced an education plan modeled after Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, more commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” act.

A group of about a dozen supporters holding signs say this proposed legislation, called the Age Appropriate Classroom Instruction Act, would focus on the grades kindergarten through third.

Dixon says this will ensure that only age-appropriate information will be taught to children with a focus on writing, reading and math.

She claims Michigan is ranked low in the nation in terms of education.

Dixon has drawn attention to her campaign lately by making jokes about the plot to kidnap the governor.

Several men were charged by the FBI in that kidnapping plot. Some of them pleaded guilty while others were acquitted. Most recently, the two men accused of leading the group were convicted by a jury.

Dixon has compared the plot to the governor’s public health measures at the beginning of the pandemic, claiming she was “taking business hostage and holding it for ransom.”

6 News spoke with Governor Whitmer and got her response.

“I think that the political rhetoric in America right now is toxic. It is scary, and it is dangerous. And for any person who’s running to lead a state to feed into that and to make jokes about threats against a public official and her family is abhorrent and it needs to be denounced,” Whitmer said.

Dixon has made similar comments during at least two campaign events last Friday.