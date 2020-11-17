DNR asks hunters to help stop the spread of bovine TB

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As hunters take to the woods all over Michigan, state experts are urging them to help contain bovine tuberculosis.

That’s an infectious bacterial disease that can infect any mammal, including deer, cattle, and humans.

Bovine TB is known to exist in pockets of Michigan’s wild deer population, and today was confirmed in a beef cattle herd in Alpena County on Monday.

Deer can pick up and spread the disease between cattle herds, which is why the Michigan DNR is urging hunters to join the fight to contain the disease.

Those include Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, and Roscommon Counties.

Hunters who take deer from those areas are encouraged to bring the heads of their deer to DNR check stations to be tested for bovine TB.

The department reminds hunters that you can’t tell whether a deer is infected by sight alone since 60% of those that test positive had no visible symptoms.

Click here to find a DNR deer check station near you.