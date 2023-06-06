GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say firefighters have fully contained a wildfire in the Grayling area.

Crews have been fighting the 2,400-acre fire since Saturday afternoon. As of Tuesday afternoon, they were still putting out hot spots but had fully contained the fire, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

Roads have reopened, but people were still asked to avoid the fire area. Driving there can kick up dust that makes it harder for crews to work.

Crews blamed the fire on a campfire on private property that spread through the woods. On Saturday, I-75 had to be shut down and about 300 people were evacuated.

The DNR reminded people that fire danger remains high because of the dry weather we’ve been having, saying its firefighters have fought about two dozen fires around the state in the last week. It urged extreme caution when making a campfire.