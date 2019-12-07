The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for more than 1,200 seasonal workers that are hired each summer and fall.
Positions are available in Michigan’s 103 state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
Seasonal workers play a key role in shaping the customer experience at Michigan state parks, which welcome 26.5 million visitors a year.
DNR hiring 1,200 workers for 103 state parks
