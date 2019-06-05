DNR offers free fishing, state parks and ORV trail use this weekend

This is a big weekend for enjoying outdoor Michigan and saving money at the same time.

June 8-9 is the popular “Three Free” weekend for Michigan residents and visitors.

That means people can enjoy fishing without a license (all other fishing regulations apply) and a variety of no-cost events planned around the state during Free Fishing Weekend; ride without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit as part of Free ORV Weekend and visit state parks without the regular Recreation Passport entry fee.

The free fishing is offered twice a year, once in the summer, once in the winter.

People can enjoy Michigan’s 103 state parks without having the regular Recreation Passport entry fee. By the way, this is the 100th year for state parks in Michigan. You can learn more about the Passport program here.

This weekend is the first of two Free ORV Weekends. The second is set for August 17 and 18. That means Michigan residents and nonresidents legally can ride DNR-designated routes and trails without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit.