GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is committing to do its part to help the planet and leaders are encouraging you to do the same.

The DNR announced Wednesday that it is launching the MiTrees campaign — a commitment to plant 50 million trees by 2030. It is part of the Trillion Trees campaign: a group committed to conserving, growing and planting 1 trillion trees by the end of the decade.

Kevin Sayers, a program lead for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division, says the trees are part of Michigan’s heritage and much needed for the fight against climate change.

“Trees provide cooling shade in towns and cities,” Sayers said in a release. “Trees in any setting help provide clean air and water, prevent erosion and provide homes for wildlife.”

Joining the cause is simple: Plant your trees and register them on the DNR website.

“We want to populate this map with lots of dots,” Sayers said. “Michigan is known for lush forests and plenty of urban landscapes rich with towering trees. Let’s boost that reputation even further. Help the DNR ‘plant it forward’ to ensure a future of healthier air and water and greener communities for all residents.”

TIPS FOR TREE PLANTERS

The DNR has several tips for people interested in doing their part.

First, know your spot and your season. Spring and fall are the best time to plant trees and shrubs. Make sure you factor in how big your tree will be when fully grown. Don’t plant it too close to buildings or other obstacles. Always contact your utility companies before you dig to ensure you won’t hit any buried lines or pipes.

Finally, know your tree. Some trees don’t like sandy soil, and some are sensitive to too much moisture. Make sure you are giving your tree the best chance to survive and thrive. Your best bet is to stick to native species that you know can handle Michigan’s swing of seasons. The Michigan State University Extension has a complete rundown of which trees work best and how to test your soil.