LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you receive food assistance from the State of Michigan, some extra dough will be coming your way in November.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday and said at least an extra $95 will be loaded onto Bridge Cards between Nov. 12-21.
“This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season,” said Gov. Whitmer.
Below are the maximum allowable benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers based on their respective household size:
- One Person: $281
- Two Persons: $516
- Three Persons: $740
- Four Persons: $939
- Five Persons: $1,116
- Six Persons: $1,339
- Seven Persons: $1,480
- Eight Persons: $1,691
The extra money will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment.