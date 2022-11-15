LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you receive food assistance from the State of Michigan, some extra dough will be coming your way in November.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday and said at least an extra $95 will be loaded onto Bridge Cards between Nov. 12-21.

“This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $281

Two Persons: $516

Three Persons: $740

Four Persons: $939

Five Persons: $1,116

Six Persons: $1,339

Seven Persons: $1,480

Eight Persons: $1,691

The extra money will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment.