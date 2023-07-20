MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — This friendly little border collie, shepherd mix will brighten your home just like a star.

And it helps that she’s named after pop star Lady Gaga.

She is a well-behaved and polite girl, but she’s not really interested in playing with other dogs. Sorry–she is a little bit of a prima donna in that fashion.

Lady Gaga would make an excellent hiking buddy. She’s super smart and would probably enjoy learning tricks or other things to keep her stimulated.

She’ll make a great companion for a lucky person!

Lady Gaga is sponsored by a generous donor, so her adoption fee is waived.

She is 2-years-old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about Lady Gaga and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling (517) 676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.