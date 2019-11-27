Do you have everything for your Thanksgiving meal? Are you sure?

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Butter? Potatoes? Turkey? You’ll want to make sure you have it all!

The day before Thanksgiving is the one of the busiest days of the year for stores due to last minute shoppers.

“On a day like today, we’ll have about 10,000 transactions today,” said store director for the Meijer on Lake Lansing Rd, Sean Miller.

Thousands of shoppers grabbing their final items to complete their Thanksgiving meal.

“There’s too many people coming so we were short a turkey or a ham, we didn’t have enough to go around so we’re picking those up and then making a couple more extra pies just in case for the extra people,” said shopper Shasta David.

Meijer also came out with a “Most Forgotten Five” list that shows the most forgotten items that shoppers forget to grab for their Thanksgiving meal.

The five include, butter, cream of mushroom soup, celery, sweet potatoes and cream cheese.

It wasn’t just typical grocery stores that are busy, the Meridian Township Farmers Market always open the day before Thanksgiving to give shoppers their last chance to grab what they need.

If you do have to go back to the store for items you need… “have a good list,” said Sean Miller.

And make sure to check it twice.

“I have a list to I can just focus on my mind and what I need,” said Sue Bell-Bonds “I’m cooking for so many other people and I want to make sure that I have everything I need tomorrow and I don’t want to run out or send anybody else out.”