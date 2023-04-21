MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Chikorita is a gentle female kitty who asks for attention with a cute, raspy meow.

If you rub her cheeks or scratch her chin, she’ll ask for more by leaning in and giving you nose boops. Chikorita will be an affectionate companion for the home that adopts her.

Chikorita is 7 years old, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can inquire about her and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org, or calling (517) 676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.