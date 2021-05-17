Do you know this person? Suspect wanted in Jackson CO. Home invasion

BLACKMAN-LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Blackman-Leoni Township are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for breaking into a home, and stealing guns.

The township department of public safety posted about the incident on Facebook Sunday night.

The pictured suspect is seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue rubber gloves, and a mask. He does not appear to have any hair on his head.

Police did not say how many guns were stolen, or if anything else was taken during the home invasion.

It’s unclear where the images were taken from.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Bob Shrock at 517-788-4223