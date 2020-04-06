Do you recognize this man?

During these challenging days of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have been ordering purchases to be delivered to their homes.

And, apparently, that can be a bit too tempting for some people.

Take a good look at the photos above.

Do you recognize the man?

Lansing Police tell 6 News that the man is suspected of taking packages off a porch at a home in the 600 block of Lathrop Street in Lansing.

If you have any information about this man, you’re asked to contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.