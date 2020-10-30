Docs recommend high dose flu vaccine for some

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Doctors said getting a flu shot is more important than ever, especially for people who are older than 65 years because they are at a higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19 and the flu.

Mary Annandono always gets a flu shot.

“My husband and I are in our 70s, the older you get the more inclined you are to have underlying health conditions that put you at a greater risk for complications from having the flu.”

She is receiving the high-dose flu vaccine, which has four-times more antigen than the regular shot.

“As we age, our bodies have a bit more difficulty making that antibody response to the regular dose vaccine. So if we expose people who are over the age of 65// to a higher dose of that antigen, they’re more likely to make a much more robust response,” Dr. Kristin Englund at the Cleveland Clinic said.

If you have not received your flu shot yet, now is the time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting the vaccine by the end of October.

Some pharmacies and doctors are reporting limited supplies of the high dose vaccine or that it is no longer in stock.

But doctor Kristin Englund from the Cleveland Clinic said older adults should not delay and take whatever shot is available.

It’s really important to get vaccinated against the flu with whatever your pharmacy has . We’re starting to get into the flu season right now. So we really don’t want people to wait too much longer,” she said.

Getting the flu vaccine can reduce a person’s risk of illness, hospitalization and death.

Mary knows it is especially important to get her flu shot in the middle of the pandemic.

With so many things not in our control, she said she has done everything she can do to protect herself and her family.