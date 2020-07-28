Doctor weighs in on preparing kids for school year

Learning online, or in the classroom? It’s a question every school district is asking. Doctors say right now, there are no clear answers.

“We’re still learning about this virus, so not everything is known,” said Family Physician at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Doctor David Kolde.

Doctor Kolde also says, guidance from the CDC has been inconsistent, and changes often, but he knows from working with kids everyday that there are clear challenges when it comes to safety.

“How they are going to be able to do it? And expect things to be sterile, I’m not really sure that that is practical.”

For starters, doctors believe there should be no controversy when it comes to wearing masks in public, and in school.

“There is evidence that masks are helpful. It’s not a cure. It’s not a hundred percent, but it’s helpful,” said Doctor Kolde.

Schools that do plan to offer in-person learning on a limited basis, like Jackson High School, say they have safety precautions in place. These include things like providing masks, limiting class sizes with social distancing, splitting up into separate groups for going to school on different days of the week, and setting aside a day each week just for cleaning.

“We obviously have a cleaning protocol that goes into place. There’s a movement protocol for how do we serve lunch, and for how to do we go up and down stairs here at Jackson high, said Superintendent, for Jackson Public Schools, Jeff Beal.

While Covid-19 cases rise across the country, Doctor Kolde says he’s also seen another alarming trend.

“There’s a lot more anxiety that we have seen surrounding this pandemic. “

To help ease the transition, Doctor Kolde says parents should consider reading with their kids.

“Language is really really important. And so that is something that if they are not doing it already they should be reading to their kids every night.”

Experts also say to wash your hands often, and avoid touching your face.