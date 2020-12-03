Jackson doctors respond to CDC recommendation to not travel this holiday season

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Hospitals across the state are filling up with Covid-19 patients, with some near capacity.

“Yes, it is a concern, and so, when we have a concern, we have to address it,” said Vice President of Population Health at Henry Ford Health Systems, Dr. Courtland Keteyian.

In Jackson, doctors say this surge is different from the spring.

“On a given day, a bad day in the spring might have 15 cases, whereas now we will get 150 to 200 cases on a given day,” said Dr. Keteyian.

That’s why the CDC is once again laying down recommendations to not travel this holiday season because of what it may do to the already growing number of cases, and limited hospital beds. Doctors here agree the best thing to do as hard as it might be, is to stay home.

“Life is not going to end on December 31st 2020. You have to think of the future, and sometimes you have to forgo the present, so that you can have a future,” said Infectious Disease Specialist at Henry Ford Health System, Dr. Vivek Kak.

Doctor Keteyian agrees.

“We’re in the midst of a once in a every hundred-year pandemic. I don’t think leisure travel is really necessary right now.”

Henry Ford hospital says, they are preparing for a holiday surge in cases.

“We’ve modified operations and done other things to make sure we have beds and things for people,” said Dr. Keteyian.

In the meantime, doctors say to stick to what works, like only getting together with people that you live with, and when you head out, wear a mask.