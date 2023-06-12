LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you look outside you may think business is slow for landscapers with all the dead grass there is nothing to mow.

“During dry times grass doesn’t grow very quickly, but landscapers aren’t feeling the effects.

One of the reasons irrigation sales,” said Krista Chamberlain, general manager of Lansing Gardens.

If anything, Chamberlain’s issues fall more along the lines of too much demand. She hasn’t even seen a decline in mowing, explaining that no one wants to mow their own lawn anymore.

While Lansing Gardens is doing okay, smaller businesses with strictly mowing services will feel the effects harder.

After weeks of dry weather, some rain has touched down, but is it enough

The Michigan DNR says the state is not currently in a burn ban, but restrictions are in place and Lansing is in a burn ban

“We certainly got some rain on Sunday for the first time in a while but it wasn’t nearly enough, things are still really dry here so we want people to be very cautious we’re not issuing burn permits and we’re asking folks not to burn in their yards at least until July 1,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.